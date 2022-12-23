Gydl

od Jannik Hauptvogel
Zainstaluj

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Zmiany w wersji 0.1.1

prawie 6 lat temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~25 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje45 867
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Pomochttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl