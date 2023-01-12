FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
od FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Zmiany w wersji 2.10.0
5 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~27 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje14 571
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Tagi: