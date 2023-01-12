Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Zmiany w wersji 2.10.0

5 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~27 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje14 571
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Strona projektuhttps://www.freerdp.com/
Kontakthttps://www.freerdp.com/
Pomochttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

Tagi:
rdpremote desktop