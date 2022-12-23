Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Zmiany w wersji 0.0.1

ponad 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~2 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania1 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9522
LicencjaAGPL-3.0+
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport