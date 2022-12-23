Teleport
Share files over the local network
Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.
Zmiany w wersji 0.0.1
ponad 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~2 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania1 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje9522
LicencjaAGPL-3.0+
Inne aplikacje od grupy GNOMEWięcej
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji