Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

Zmiany w wersji 0.3.0

4 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~2 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania514 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6860
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
