ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Zmiany w wersji 2.81.1

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~497 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania339 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje13 516
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Kontakthttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Pomochttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

