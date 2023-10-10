Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Zmiany w wersji 3369.2

prawie 18 lat temu
(Zbudowano około 2 miesiące temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Oprogramowanie zamknięte

    Aplikacja ta nie jest rozwijana w sposób otwarty, więc tylko jej twórcy wiedzą, jak działa. Może być niezabezpieczona w sposób trudny do wykrycia i może się zmieniać bez nadzoru.
Rozmiar po instalacji~25.02 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania22.32 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje1820

Tagi:
linuxflatpak