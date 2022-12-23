Parlera

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Zmiany w wersji 1.2.0

ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~59 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania23 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje768
LicencjaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera