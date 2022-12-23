Parlera
od Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Zmiany w wersji 1.2.0
ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~59 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania23 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje768
LicencjaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Enjoying FOSS
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji