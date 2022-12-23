Missile Math
od Endless Network
A plane flying shooter game
Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.
Zmiany w wersji 1.0
około 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~152 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania41 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje14 426
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Endless Network
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji