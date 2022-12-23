merkato

Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Zmiany w wersji 0.1.4.3

11 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~240 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania86 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje3595
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
