EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Zmiany w wersji 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

14 dni temu
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://www.eduke32.com/
Pomochttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

