Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Zmiany w wersji 2.0.1

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~4 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania516 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6352
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

