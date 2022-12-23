CorsixTH

od CorsixTH developers
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Zmiany w wersji 0.66

12 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~50 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania34 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje4908
LicencjaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Strona projektuhttps://corsixth.com
Kontakthttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Pomochttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
Tagi:
bullfroghospitalsimulation