StreamController

od Core447
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
Zmiany w wersji 1.4.4-beta

6 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 13 godzin temu)

Rozmiar po instalacji~657.38 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania231.92 MiB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Tagi:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak