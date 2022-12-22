Dinonuggy's Journey

A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey