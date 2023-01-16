Chess Clock

od Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Zmiany w wersji 0.5.0

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~146 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania54 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1341
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
Tagi:
chessclockgametimer