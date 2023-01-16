Chess Clock
od Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
Zmiany w wersji 0.5.0
3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~146 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania54 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1341
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Inne aplikacje od grupy GNOMEWięcej
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji