Main window in light mode

A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

Zmiany w wersji 2.0.1

6 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 9 godzin temu)

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
Rozmiar po instalacji~12.2 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania4.99 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
