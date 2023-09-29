Flathub Logo

Buckets

od One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

Zmiany w wersji 0.71.1

  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Oprogramowanie zamknięte

    Aplikacja ta nie jest rozwijana w sposób otwarty, więc tylko jej twórcy wiedzą, jak działa. Może być niezabezpieczona w sposób trudny do wykrycia i może się zmieniać bez nadzoru.
    Dowiedz się więcej
