An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Zmiany w wersji 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~560 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania220 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje1691
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://brosix.com
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix