Vorta

Zainstaluj
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

Zmiany w wersji v0.8.12

2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~52 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania15 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje42 976
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Pomochttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
