Vorta
Backup client
Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.
Why is this great?
- Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
- No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
- Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
- Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
- One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.
Zmiany w wersji v0.8.12
2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~52 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania15 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje42 976
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji
Uruchomienie
Tagi: