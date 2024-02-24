Flathub Logo

Gpg Frontend

od Saturneric
bktus.com
Zainstaluj
Main Window

Encrypt and sign data

Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.

By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.

A list of features

  • Rapidly encrypt files or text.
  • Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
  • Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
  • Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.

Zmiany w wersji 2.1.2

23 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 13 godzin temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~12.38 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania7.57 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
Instalacje2077
Tagi:
gpgencryptcryptopgpgnupgopenpgplinuxflatpak