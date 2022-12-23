Simple Diary
od Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Zmiany w wersji v0.4.3
8 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~582 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania194 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2660
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji