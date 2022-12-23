Simple Diary

od Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

Zmiany w wersji v0.4.3

8 miesięcy temu
flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
