Bitwig Studio
od Bitwig GmbH
Modern music production and performance
Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>
Zmiany w wersji 4.4.10
3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~513 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania312 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje57 431
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji