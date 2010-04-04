Bitwig Studio

od Bitwig GmbH
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. <em>Make music.</em>

Zmiany w wersji 4.4.10

3 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~513 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania312 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje57 431
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://www.bitwig.com/
Kontakthttps://www.bitwig.com/contact/
Pomochttps://www.bitwig.com/learn/
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://www.bitwig.com/support/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.bitwig.BitwigStudio

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.bitwig.BitwigStudio
Tagi:
audiobitwigdawmidi