BiglyBT

od Bigly Software
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Zmiany w wersji 3.4.0.0

około miesiąc temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~213 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania96 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje8184
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://www.biglybt.com
Pomochttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT