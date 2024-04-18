Beaver Notes
od Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Zmiany w wersji 3.0.0
około miesiąc temu
(Zbudowano około 8 godzin temu)
- Nie dodano listy zmian
Rozmiar po instalacji~269.25 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania108.95 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64