Beaver Notes

od Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Zmiany w wersji 3.0.0

około miesiąc temu
(Zbudowano około 8 godzin temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji MIT License.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~269.25 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania108.95 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
