Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

od AMPL Optimization, Inc
Zainstaluj

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Zmiany w wersji 4.0.0.202308171623

3 miesiące temu
(Zbudowano 6 dni temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Oprogramowanie zamknięte

    Aplikacja ta nie jest rozwijana w sposób otwarty, więc tylko jej twórcy wiedzą, jak działa. Może być niezabezpieczona w sposób trudny do wykrycia i może się zmieniać bez nadzoru.
Rozmiar po instalacji~446.73 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania446.59 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje274
Tagi:
linuxflatpak