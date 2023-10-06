AMPL IDE
od AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
Zmiany w wersji 4.0.0.202308171623
3 miesiące temu
(Zbudowano 6 dni temu)
- Nie dodano listy zmian
Rozmiar po instalacji~446.73 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania446.59 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje274