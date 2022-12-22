Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
Zmiany w wersji 0.24.2
5 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~107 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania83 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje11 097
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji