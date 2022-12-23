Metronome

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

Rozmiar po instalacji~2 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania705 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje14 114
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo