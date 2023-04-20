Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Zmiany w wersji 9.5.5

około 10 lat temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~68 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania60 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje30 090
Licencjahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Strona projektuhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Pomochttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader