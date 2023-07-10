Super Nonogram

Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!

Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...

Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.

Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!

Rozmiar po instalacji~28 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje56
LicencjaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/adil192/super_nonogram
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.super_nonogram
Tagi:
nonogrampuzzle