Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

Zmiany w wersji 0.23

prawie 20 lat temu
LicencjaBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
Strona projektuhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
Pomochttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
Tagi:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup