Unit Bargain Hunter

od Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

Zmiany w wersji 1.12.0

3 dni temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~28 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania11 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje1945
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

Uruchomienie

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
