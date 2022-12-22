Headset

od Headset Team
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Zmiany w wersji 4.2.1

10 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~241 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania106 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje17 684
LicencjaMIT License
Strona projektuhttps://headsetapp.co
Kontakthttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Uruchomienie

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset