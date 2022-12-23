XIVLauncherCN

od XIVLauncherCN Contributors
Zainstaluj

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

XIVLauncherCN is the Chinese version of XIVLauncher, Please do not install this if you're not playing in China server of Final Fantasy XIV Online.

XIVLauncher is a custom launcher for FINAL FANTASY XIV that offers painless patching, a customized WINE version for perfect compatibility with FFXIV, a multitude of useful plugins and seamless Steam Deck integration. Install, log in, patch, and get started!

Please note that on Steam Deck, you will have to adjust the command in your Non-Steam app shortcut to make the game work correctly in gaming mode. See our Steam Deck FAQ, linked below under help, for more information.

FINAL FANTASY is a registered trademark of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. FINAL FANTASY XIV © 2010-2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. We are not affiliated with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. in any way.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.3.2

6 dni temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~99 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania51 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje5219
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://ottercorp.github.io/
Pomochttps://ottercorp.github.io/faq
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/ottercorp/XIVLauncher.Core/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn

Uruchomienie

flatpak run cn.ottercorp.xivlaunchercn