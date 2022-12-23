ldbfx
od GZYangKui
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
Zmiany w wersji 1.0.0
około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~9 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania3 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2234
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji