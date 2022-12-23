ldbfx

od GZYangKui
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Zmiany w wersji 1.0.0

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~9 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania3 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2234
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Strona projektuhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Uruchomienie

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx