SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

Zmiany w wersji 1.11.30-sc.2

około 2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~318 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania123 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje11 820
LicencjaApache License 2.0
Strona projektuhttps://schildi.chat/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

Uruchomienie

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
Tagi:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk