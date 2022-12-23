Quadrix

od Jean-François Alarie
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

Zmiany w wersji 1.6.5

około 2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~242 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania94 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje2827
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttps://quadrix.chat
Kontakthttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Uruchomienie

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
Tagi:
chatcommunicationsmatrixmatrix.orgquadrix