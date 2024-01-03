TigerJython
od TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Zmiany w wersji 2.39
15 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 4 godziny temu)
- Nie dodano listy zmian
Rozmiar po instalacji~322.87 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania183.01 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64