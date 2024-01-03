Flathub Logo

TigerJython

od TJ Group
Zainstaluj

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

Zmiany w wersji 2.39

15 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 4 godziny temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~322.87 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania183.01 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
Tagi:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak