Proton Mail Bridge
od Proton AG
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Zmiany w wersji 3.2.0
27 dni temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~159 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania61 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje60 842
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Inne aplikacje stworzone przez Proton AG
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji