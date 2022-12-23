OpenBoard

od Département de l'Instruction Publique (DIP-SEM)
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

OpenBoard is an open source cross-platform teaching software for interactive whiteboard designed primarily for use in schools and universities. It can be used both with interactive whiteboards or in a dual-screen setup with a pen-tablet display and a beamer.

Zmiany w wersji 1.6.4

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~142 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania65 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje57 119
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Strona projektuhttps://www.openboard.ch
Pomochttps://openboard.ch/support.en.html
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/openboard/pulls
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/OpenBoard-org/OpenBoard/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub ch.openboard.OpenBoard

Uruchomienie

flatpak run ch.openboard.OpenBoard