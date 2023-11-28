Flathub Logo

ROOT

od ROOT
Zainstaluj

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Zmiany w wersji 6.30.02

około 2 miesiące temu
(Zbudowano około 5 godzin temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~602.46 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania256.37 MiB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64, aarch64
Tagi:
linuxflatpak