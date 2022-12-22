RetroShare-gui

Zainstaluj

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Zmiany w wersji 0.6.6

około 2 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~71 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania29 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje6653
LicencjaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Strona projektuhttp://retroshare.cc/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Uruchomienie

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui