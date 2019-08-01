Arduino IDE

od Arduino LLC
ZainstalujDarowizna
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Zmiany w wersji 1.8.19

ponad rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~533 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania183 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje162 937
LicencjaGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Strona projektuhttp://www.arduino.cc/
Pomochttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Zaproponuj tłumaczeniehttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Uruchomienie

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
Tagi:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller