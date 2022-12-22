Dconf Editor
od The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Zmiany w wersji 43.0
9 miesięcy temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~1 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania468 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje67 831
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalacja manualna
instrukcję konfiguracji