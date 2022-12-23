Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Zmiany w wersji 1.51.1

prawie 2 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~6 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania2 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje42 659
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Strona projektuhttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

Uruchomienie

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia