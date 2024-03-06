Flathub Logo

Course Viewing Screen

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Zmiany w wersji 0.0.1

20 dni temu
(Zbudowano około 6 godzin temu)
  • Nie dodano listy zmian

  • Zbudowana przez społeczność

    Aplikacja ta jest rozwijana przez społeczność wolontariuszy i udostępniana na licencji GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Dołącz do społeczności
Rozmiar po instalacji~391.03 MiB
Rozmiar do pobrania271.35 MiB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Tagi:
linuxflatpak