Vintage Story
od Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
Zmiany w wersji 1.18.5
około miesiąc temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~557 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania479 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje16 246
LicencjaWłasnościowe
