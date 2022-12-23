Vintage Story

od Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

Zmiany w wersji 1.18.5

około miesiąc temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~557 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania479 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje16 246
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://www.vintagestory.at/
Kontakthttps://www.vintagestory.at/contact/
Pomochttp://wiki.vintagestory.at/
Często zadawane pytaniahttps://www.vintagestory.at/features/faq.html/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/anegostudios/VintageStory-Issues/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/at.vintagestory.VintageStory

