ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Rozmiar po instalacji~864 KB
Rozmiar do pobrania406 KB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje965
LicencjaGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Strona projektuhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Pomochttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Zgłoś błądhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Uruchomienie

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf