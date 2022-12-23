RedNotebook
od Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Zmiany w wersji 2.29.6
około 2 miesiące temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~7 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania2 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje30 005
LicencjaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu
Instalacja manualna
Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji