The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Zmiany w wersji 0.8.3

około rok temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~11 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania4 MB
Dostępne architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Instalacje1016
LicencjaMIT License
Strona projektuhttps://gummi.app/
Pomochttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Zgłoś błądhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Uruchomienie

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
editorlatex