Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Strona projektuhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontakthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Zgłoś błądhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Uruchomienie

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole